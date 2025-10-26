Choosing violence: NIU runs 57 times, tops 300 yards in reclaiming Bronze Stalk

Northern Illinois University's quarterback Josh Holst (15) hands the ball off to teammate running back Chavon Wright (10) during the game on Saturday Oct. 25, 2025, held at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

In reclaiming the Bronze Stalk for the first time since 2021, NIU ran right at Ball State, rushing 57 times for 305 yards in a 21-7 victory Saturday at Huskies Stadium.

“We came in and chose violence,” said running back Chavon Wright, who carried the ball 37 times for 166 yards. “The focus on practice this week was being physical and I feel like we came out and were physical. We dominated at the point of the attack.”

The domination started almost from the start. On third and 3 from the NIU 47 on the Huskies’ third play from scrimmage, Telly Johnson found a hole up the left side, going 53 yards for a touchdown.

Johnson finished with 100 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Wright said he didn’t mind the workload.

“When you get into the flow of the game, it didn’t feel like 37 carries,” Wright said. “You get in the flow, you get in a zone. Let me get the ball in my hand, see what I can do.”

The Huskies (2-6, 1-3 Mid-American Conference) never trailed in the game. The Cardinals (3-5, 2-2) tied things up early in the second quarter, but NIU regained the lead on a 7-yard touchdown run by quarterback Josh Holst with 7:26 left in the third, capping a 15-play, 78-yard drive that drained 7:30 off the clock. They threw the ball four times on the drive.

Holst also threw for a touchdown early in the fourth, finding DeAree Rogers on a screen. Rogers sped 14 yards into the end zone for a 21-7 lead with 13:59 left in the game.

It was the last pass attempt of the game for the Huskies. Holst only threw the ball 11 times in the contest for 65 yards on six completions.

“We talked about choosing violence this week, and we chose it,” NIU head coach Thomas Hammock said. “We ran the ball 57 times and our defense played tremendously, gave us a chance all game.”

It was the second time this year the Huskies broke the 20-point threshold last year. They lost at Ohio 48-21 last week.

Hammock said there was still room for improvement on offense as NIU turned the ball over three times, twice when the ball was in the red zone.

Facing a first and goal at the 4, Joedrick Lewis intercepted Holst late in the first, ending the Huskies attempt to push the lead to two scores early.

Late in the second quarter, after a 36-yard run by Holst, the Huskies faced a third and 9 at the Ball State 22, but Johnson fumbled at the 18 at the end of a run.

Wright fumbled at the end of a 17-yard run with 1:47 left in the game. The Huskies would have been able to run out most or all of the clock after the gain.

“It’s 21 points or whatever but we should have had a lot more than that,” Holst said. “Obviously some mistakes in the right moment, three turnovers. But the resilience was great.”

The defense and special teams helped mitigate those turnovers, forcing three turnovers. Jasper Beeler and James Finley had interceptions. Beeler’s came on third and long from the NIU 13 with 3:52 left in the game, ending a golden scoring chance for the Cardinals.

Marc Pretto also recovered a fumbled punt by Lewis.

“[Defensive coordinator Rob] Harley has been doing a great job stressing takebacks, taking the ball back and giving it to the offense,” Finley said. “We just want to give them the ball and give them chances. ... Our defense does it all, keeps 10 toes on the ground. It was great the whole time. Defense never gave up.”