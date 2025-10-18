Hopkins Pool, rec center, golf course work among park district projects underway in DeKalb

The DeKalb Park District is in the middle of embarking on several capital projects this month, according to a news release.

They include, among other things, flooring and interior renovations at the Sports and Recreation Center, a new irrigation system installation and driving tee update at Buena Vista Golf Course, upgrades to League of Women Voters Park, and renovation of the outdoor pool at the Hopkins Park Community Center.

Sports and Recreation Center flooring project

Established in 2000, the Sports and Recreation Center features some amenities original to the facility, with its flooring and interior components of the building, the news release said. Over the years, they’ve neared the end of their useful life. Between being worn out from heavy use, difficult to clean and outdated, it has prompted the need for improvements to enhance both functionality and appearance, according to a news release.

An update to the flooring and interior components of the building is underway now through the end of fall, according to the release. To date, work has included epoxy resurfacing on the first floor, flooring installation in public areas on the second floor, such as hallways, spectator seating, bathrooms and concession areas. What remains underway is the main lobby, replacement of all stair treads, and additional upgrades, including new spectator seating and aesthetic improvements, according to the release.

“Modernizing our facility ensures an inviting, safe, and clean environment for residents and visitors,” Chrissy Tluczek, Superintendent of Recreation, said in the release. “These updates not only improve the facility’s appearance but also extend its lifespan well into the future.”

The facility is open to the public, but in accordance with planned closings in phases, as needed, to minimize disruption, according to the release. Community members are welcome to drop in and check out the improvements as they are completed.

Buena Vista Golf Course irrigation project

The original irrigation system at Buena Vista Golf Course dates to the early 1960s, according to the release. For more than 60 years, it’s allowed the park district to maintain turf health on the course. But between irrigation breaks and the upkeep of the current system, district officials said it’s straining resources that could be allocated elsewhere. A new irrigation system, once complete, would allow for better water coverage, including much of the rough, according to the release.

The project, which began earlier this month and is anticipated for completion by the end of December, includes the installation of a larger mainline pipe to the rough and smaller pipes to the tee and fairways – the latter of which is expected to take place once the course closes for the season.

Buena Vista driving range tee update

Natural grass is coming to the driving tee range.

Bentgrass was added this past summer behind the existing driving range mats, according to the release. The plan is to remove the mats to extend the bentgrass area forward in the fall and winter, providing players with about 15,000 square feet of grass hitting space. New range mats are also in the works in case the grass area becomes too wet for play, according to the release.

League of Women Voters Park update

Improvements to the park are currently underway, with plans for the coming weeks – depending on the weather – to install concrete flat work, install playground equipment, and begin the paving process, according to the release. In place currently, visitors will find that safety and protective fencing were installed, playground equipment and surfacing were removed, the game area and basketball court were excavated and a compacted gravel base was installed – all of which district staff said bodes well for plans in the continuing weeks for concrete flat work, playground equipment installation and the beginning of the paving process.

Hopkins Park outdoor pool facility renovation updates

The district is awaiting a permit from the Illinois Department of Public Health to help enable construction of the facility, which will consist of a new zero-depth pool, spray ground, water slides and locker rooms. A permit, tentatively approved by the city of DeKalb, provides for work to continue, the news release said. Energy ComCheck and mechanical items received authorization to allow the building to come out of the ground.

Work has been completed on underground plumbing and the installation of electrical raceways. In addition, slab-on-grade pours have been performed at the entry, concessions and mechanical buildings, according to the release. What’s underway now is the construction of exterior masonry wall assemblies, which are planned to be completed to the roof pre-cast, allowing it to be built in late October. District staff said the walls of the lobby have since been painted a consistent color after temporary walls were removed last month and opened to the public again.

Along with building masonry work, other site improvements continue on the site, according to the release. They include preparation for the new ComEd Service, which includes modifications to the south parking lot and footings, foundations for new park shelters, and a monument sign at the north end of the site.

District staff said all the updates are anticipated to be completed in time for the summer of 2026.