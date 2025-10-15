Crime Stoppers seeks info on reported thefts of electric scooters at NIU

Shaw Local July 2025 file photo – Crime Stoppers of DeKalb County is seeking information from the public to help police investigate reported thefts of electric scooters on Northern Illinois University campus in DeKalb. (Earleen Hinton)

Crime Stoppers of DeKalb County is seeking information from the public to help police investigate reported thefts of electric scooters on Northern Illinois University campus in DeKalb.

The e-scooter theft string took place between Aug. 29 and Oct. 10, according to a news release.

Thefts were reported at multiple locations across campus, including bicycle racks near residential halls, academic buildings and the Holmes Student Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb County Crime Stoppers at 815-895-3272. Tips can be anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000, according to the release.

Tips also can be emailed to crimestoppers@dekalbcounty.org.