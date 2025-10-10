Kishwaukee Concert Band to open 24th season Oct. 19

File – The Kishwaukee Concert Band will open its 24th concert season with a performance to honor the late William “Bill” Schulze" of Elburn, a fellow musician and friend of the band, according to a news release. (File photo)

The Kishwaukee Concert Band will open its 24th concert season with a performance to honor the late William “Bill” Schulze" of Elburn, a fellow musician and friend of the band, according to a news release.

The free concert starts at 3 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Boutell Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.

Conducted by Dave Lehman and John Feken, the concert will feature music including “Golden Jubilee” by John Philip Sousa, which celebrates his 50th anniversary conducting. “Danny Boy,” arranged by Warren Baker, turns one of the most haunting melodies into a concert band ballad. Frank Ticheli’s “Sundance” evokes joy and is a ballet of playful motives and warm melodies.

“Fanfare and Flourishes” by James Curnow features brass fanfares, woodwind flourishes and horn rips. “Novena,” arranged by James Swearington, includes a sensitive opening, rhythmic vitality and strong lyrical writing. Vernon Duke’s “Autumn in New York” is a jazz standard embracing pleasure’s hollowness.

“Mountain Thyme,” by Samuel R. Hazo, is a musical memorial of the death of a young child. “My Fair Lady,” arranged by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe, includes selections from the 1956 Broadway musical of the same name.

The Kishwaukee Concert Band is a nonprofit comprising volunteer players who have played an instrument in the past.

For information, visit the band’s Facebook page or kishconcertband.com.