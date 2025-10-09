Over 450 pages of emails unsealed in public records destruction case against retired DeKalb County exec

Shaw Local file photo – Hundreds of pages of emails have been unsealed in a felony public records destruction case against retired DeKalb County administrator Gary Hanson, ahead of an expected Oct. 14 hearing before a judge. (Danielle Guerra)

Hundreds of pages of emails have been unsealed in a felony public records destruction case against retired DeKalb County administrator Gary Hanson, ahead of an expected Oct. 14 hearing.

Hanson was charged on Sept. 19 with five felony counts of concealing public records, five counts of destroying public records, and five counts of official misconduct, alleging he took those actions without proper legal authority, according to the indictment filing.

If convicted of the Class 4 felonies, he could face up to three years in prison, or an extended sentence of up to six years at a judge’s discretion.

A nearly 40-year county employee, Hanson held several leadership roles, including finance director, Public Building Commission treasurer, and county administrator, the top non-elected position in government. He could not be reached for comment.

It’s not immediately clear whether the emails released are all the emails Hanson is accused of destroying, or if more records connected to the case remain sealed pending judicial review.

A 15-count DeKalb County grand jury indictment accuses Hanson of concealing or destroying emails dated between Oct. 1, 2019, and Feb. 17, 2022, records show.

But a preliminary review of the 466-page exhibit did not appear to include emails from 2022.

When reached, special prosecutor Patrick Provenzale said he was restricted in what he’s able to comment on the case since it’s an ongoing investigation.

Provenzale confirmed with Shaw Local News Network that the unsealed emails are the ones Hanson is accused of deleting.

Emails appear largely procedural in nature: Records

Until recently, five files of exhibits – usually the word for evidence collected by authorities to build a case – were sealed pending review of Circuit Court Chief Judge Bradley Waller, records show.

But hundreds of records, containing 466 pages of emails that Hanson received or sent between 2019 and 2021, were unsealed to the public on Sept. 25, according to the filing.

A Shaw Local News Network review of all 466 pages connected to the indictment found that most of the emails appear largely procedural in nature.

Hanson’s email is attached to inquiries debating meeting times, threads about policy and potential votes, and other behind-the-scenes governance, such as compiling information for developers, working with community partners, and other actions, records show.

Emails show Hanson had his hands in many bodies of governance, including in advisory capacities to two city of DeKalb committees, including the DeKalb Airport Advisory Board and the DeKalb Joint Review Board.

Some emails include more personal matters. On Dec. 5, 2019, Hanson emailed then-DeKalb Mayor Jerry Smith to ask when leaves would be picked up by the city on his street.

“Not sure if I should rake or mow the final leaves in the back yard,” Hanson writes, according to court records.

Some conversations revolve around development votes related to what officials referred to at the time as “Project Buffalo,” which in 2023 was announced as a 100,000-square-foot Sygenta Seeds research plant in Malta. Another email thread about tax abatement votes references “Project Hammer,” which in mid-2020 was announced as Meta’s DeKalb Data Center, records show.

Many major developers sign nondisclosure agreements with government officials as negotiations occur. It’s not uncommon for that developer to remain anonymous to the public throughout the voting process, even as public bodies are tasked with voting on tax abatements or development plans.

In an Oct. 19, 2019, email exchange between Hanson and DeKalb City Manager Bill Nicklas, Hanson expresses concern that some DeKalb County Board members may be uncomfortable voting on a 20-year 50% tax abatement for a major development.

“So, the Board is acting in good faith to authorize the Chair to sign a yet unseen agreement, which is why you may get questions about the project scope and protections for the taxing bodies,” Hanson writes. “Many of the Board members will know very little about either project.”

Some pandemic-era emails Hanson replied to include the March 21, 2020, announcement by the health department of the county’s first recorded COVID-19 case, according to court records.

Many of his 2020 emails include inquiries about whether there exists a remote attendance option. At one point, he resigned from the DeKalb Airport Advisory Board, saying he did so because there weren’t options to attend meetings remotely, records show.

In another, dated April 1, 2021, Hanson – using his county government email – indicates he’s retired but is preparing financial records for his successor. He writes, “my wife and I got the shots,” records show.

A handful of emails are in reference to the DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, which the county owns. At the time of Hanson’s employment, the center was managed by MPA, a St. Louis-based health care company that later terminated its decades-long contract with the nursing home. A yearslong struggle followed as the nursing center faced significant financial turmoil, a failed attempt by the County Board to sell the home and a lawsuit.

The county settled a lawsuit in April against the would-be buyers of the center after they backed out an $8.3 million sale.

In a July 23, 2020, email thread, DeKalb city planner Dan Olson asks Hanson about the timeline to complete the expansion of the DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

“Dan – that seems to me to be a moving target so your guess might be as good as any!" Hanson replies. “I don’t think they will make the August date I heard once, my guess is end of September.”

A wing for transitional care residents opened in July 2024.

The majority of the pages attached to Hanson’s indictment – 327 of them – are emails between Hanson and DeKalb city government officials, records show.

Many conversations appear to be largely about governance.

Most are between Hanson and City Manager Nicklas related to Hanson’s former roles, including on the advisory board for the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport, on the board of the DeKalb County Economic Development Commission, and on the city’s Joint Review Board, an advisory body that reviews DeKalb’s tax increment financing spending.

At the time of his retirement, Hanson was largely praised across the county and by multiple officials, elected and appointed. County officials have been reserved in their comments so far on Hanson’s charges.

Shaw Local News Network reporter Camden Lazenby contributed.