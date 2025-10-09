NIU performances of ‘Julius Caesar’ begin Oct. 10 in DeKalb

The Northern Illinois University School of Theatre and Dance will open its 2025-2026 season with performances of the historical tragedy play “Julius Caesar.”

The play will run from Oct. 10 through Oct. 18.

“Julius Caesar,” originally written by William Shakespeare, tells the story of the political conspiracy to assassinate Roman emperor Julius Caesar and the following civil war. A cast and crew members talkback will be held following the performance Oct. 11. The talkback is being moderated Gibson Cima, Ph.D., NIU associate professor and head of theatre studies.

The cast includes Antonio Horn as Caesar, Skylar Thompson as Mark Anthony, Kayla Crispino as Brutus, and Sophia Dimond as Cassius.

The NIU production will be directed by Martinovich. Tickets are available online at go.niu.edu/arts-tickets.

“In my work directing Shakespeare, I am interested in offering women the opportunity to play some of the Bard’s most iconic roles,” NIU associate professor and head of BFA acting Kay Martinovich, Ph.D, said in a news release. “In this production, Brutus and Cassius are played by women, as are many of the conspirators. There is power in representation … and in reimagining who gets to wield “power” onstage."

“My adaptation derives from a version provided to me by my friend Matt O’Brien, who revised it from Orson Welles’ groundbreaking 1937 production. What I hope for in our production is an urgent Julius Caesar that not only bridges the past with the present but also resonates deeply in our current moment.” Martinovich also said in the news release.

Performances of “Julius Caesar” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 and 11 and Oct. 16 and 17 at the Black Box Theatre in the NIU Stevens Building. There also will be matinee performances at 2 p.m. Oct. 12 and 18.

For information, visit niuarts.com/caesar.