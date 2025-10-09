NIU at Eastern Michigan: 3 things to know heading into Saturday’s game

Northern Illinois University's quarterback Brady Davidson (2) hands the ball off to running back teammate Chavon Wright (10) during the game on Saturday Oct. 4, 2025, while taking on Miami of Ohio held at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Eastern Michigan has allowed at least 24 points in each of its games this year. NIU hasn’t scored more than 19.

Something will have to give Saturday when the Eagles and Huskies clash in Ypsilanti.

The Huskies (1-4, 0-1 Mid-American Conference) have won the last three in the series. The Eagles (1-5, 0-2) last won in the series in 2020 in Ypsilanti.

NIU enters the game on a four-game losing streak, including a 25-14 loss to Miami (Ohio) last week. The Eagles have dropped two straight, including a 31-30 overtime loss at Buffalo last week.

Here are three things to know heading into the game.

NIU with a chance to right the ship on offense

Out of 134 FBS teams, NIU ranks in the bottom three in six offensive categories. They’re 133rd in total offense (242.8 yards per game), scoring offense (11 points per game) and first downs. They’re 132nd in passing offense (101 yards per game), passing efficiency (90.45) and third-down conversion percentage (28%).

On the flip side, Eastern Michigan is bottom three in four categories, including last in first downs allowed. They’re 133rd in red zone defense and rushing defense (251.5), and 132nd in total defense (476.7). The Eagles are allowing 35.7 points per game, 126th nationally.

For two drives last week against the RedHawks, the Huskies seemed to have their offense figured out with true freshman Brady Davidson at quarterback instead of Josh Holst. They scored touchdowns on both drives, but managed less than 100 yards the rest of the game in the loss.

After Lazaro Rogers, another true freshman, ripped off a 76-yard touchdown run on the first play of the game, Davidson orchestrated a sustained drive, going 7 for 8 with 60 yards and a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jake Appleget.

“I thought we had a nice balance,” NIU coach Thomas Hammock said. “I just think we have to do a nice job of sequencing plays. What are we looking to get into? ... What gives us an advantage on offense? Us being in third and long, that is not an advantage for us on offense. So how do we sequence plays to make sure we’re not in those types of situations?”

Brady Davidson expected to start again

Despite his hot start, Davidson finished 13 of 28 for 106 yards. His interception to start the third quarter with NIU up 14-10 started a chain of events that led to 12 straight points for the RedHawks.

Davidson was listed as the starter on the depth chart, although Holst was listed as the starter last week and Davidson ended up with the nod.

Hammock said Davidson is learning the position. He said he warned his freshman that things he did in the spring and fall would result in turnovers, a lesson Davidson had to see for himself in game situations.

“He has the right makeup, he has the right competitive drive and he has the it factor in my opinion to be a really good player,” Hammock said. “He showed he’s not afraid to pull the trigger. That was his first start, obviously, and there’s a lot of learning that he’s doing.”

Making successful practices translate to victories

Hammock said one of his biggest struggles this year is that a lot of the issues the teams have during games are not showing up in practices.

He’s consistently said practices have been great this year, but the team is playing differently on game days.

“If they’re not showing up in practice, I’m thinking they’re not going to show up in the game,” Hammock said. “I have to do a better job of getting these guys to understand, don’t make the game bigger than what it is. Go out there and play.”

Senior offensive lineman Izzy Ozoh said it’s just a matter of going out on game days and each player doing his specific job.

“We go out there, we work throughout the whole week. I see it in every single one of my teammates,” Ozoh said. “Everybody wants to do their job. I know hard they work. You want them to come out on game day and show the finished product. And even me myself, there’s time I don’t do my job the way I want to or know I can. But you have to keep trying, keep pressing.”