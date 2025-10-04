Fiber arts club to meet Oct. 5 in DeKalb

Shaw Local file photo – The DeKalb Public Library will host a fiber arts club meeting for adults and teenagers this month to practice sewing and other activities. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

The DeKalb Public Library will host a fiber arts club meeting for adults and teenagers this month to practice sewing and other activities.

The free club will meet at 2 p.m. Oct. 5 in the library’s 309 Creative makerspace, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can practice sewing, use sewing machines, do cross stitching, hand mending, hand embroidery, and use a serger.

Participants also are invited to bring a project to work on. MAD Fabrics + Studio owner Rachael will showcase vintage items and discuss the studio’s services. Tea and coffee will be served. No registration is required.

For information, email emilyk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 6106.