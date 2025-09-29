Sustainability swap set for Oct. 2 in DeKalb

Residents are invited to swap houseplants and lightly used clothing during a monthly sustainability swap at the DeKalb Public Library in October.

The free swap is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can bring freshly washed adult-sized clothing. The clothes can be dropped off at the reference desk. Participants will receive up to 20 tickets for every clothing piece brought in. Tickets can be used to buy clothes.

Houseplants, Halloween decor and decorations also will be accepted. Attendees should bring pots they are willing to part with. Tickets aren’t required for houseplants. No registration is required.

For information, email amyf@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.