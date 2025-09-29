Flu vaccines now available through DeKalb County Health Department

With no appointment necessary, adults and children can now walk into the DeKalb County Health Department and receive a flu vaccine five days a week, the department announced Monday.

The DeKalb County Health Department, 2550 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, has a walk-in flu vaccination clinic that’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

In a news release regarding the vaccination effort, DeKalb County Public Health Administrator Lisa Gonzalez said receiving the flu shot is a known way to protect oneself from influenza, the virus responsible for causing the common but sometimes severe illness.

“Getting your annual flu shot is one of the most effective steps you can take to avoid getting sick, reduce the severity of illness if you do catch the flu, and help protect vulnerable members of our community,” Gonzalez said.

The flu shot isn’t billed as free, but most preferred provided organization insurance plans, Medicaid and medicare Part B are accepted with no cost to the patient, according to the DeKalb County Health Department.

Although the vaccine is available to people six months and older, anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive the flu shot.

Aside from receiving an annual flu shot, health officials said there are a handful of additional ways to protect against the flu. Those prevention measures include coughing and sneezing into your elbow to prevent the spread of viruses and bacteria, avoiding close contact with sick individuals and regularly disinfecting commonly touched surfaces.

Officials also recommend frequent handwashing with soap and water, or with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap is unavailable, to prevent becoming sick with the flu or other illnesses.

While receiving the flu shot may not entirely prevent someone from catching the virus, officials said that research shows the vaccine can reduce the severity of symptoms and lower the risk of hospitalization.