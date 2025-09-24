Vote on ‘boutique’ DeKalb data center, solar development fails again

DeKalb 1st Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada speaks in opposition to Donato Solar's plans during a Sept. 8, 2025, meeting of the DeKalb City Council. (Megann Horstead)

In an apparent about-face, DeKalb city leaders moved to reconsider plans for a data center and solar array after one alderwoman expressed a change of heart, only for a series of related council votes to fail again.

The council’s decision comes to a head after DeKalb city leaders previously rejected plans for a data center and solar array earlier this month.

An initial vote on the matter Monday was determined by City Attorney Matt Rose to have been approved in a 4-4 split. It was only after an executive session, however, that city staff found the proposal had failed because the proposal didn’t gain a majority of the Council’s support.

The petitioner, Nick Mahoney of Donato Solar, wanted to build a 4-megawatt solar energy system and two 6,000-square-foot data center buildings on about 30 acres at 1199 N. Peace Road.

It had been pitched as a way to “offset” utility costs, especially during peak energy consumption periods. To accomplish this, the project would have come with the capability to interconnect with the existing Ameren distribution grid, aiding the development of solar energy systems and battery systems, and leasing data storage to tenants. The plans also called for providing energy collected from the solar field to be calculated with existing ComEd meters, according to the development’s proposal.

But a vocal pushback from area residents and a failed City Council vote earlier this month caused the plans to fizzle out. An attempted second chance to approve it was brought back to Council this week, however.

First Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada said she was torn over the matter, but did not oppose reconsidering the petitioner’s plans.

“I’ve spoken with the applicant, and I’m looking to see if further communication and explanation from the applicant has an impact on the community and their wishes,” Zasada said.

Mahoney had sought city approval of a series of related measures, including annexation of the property, a development agreement, a rezoning request and more.

In January, plans for what project leaders have previously said would make for a “boutique data center” received favorable support from an advisory panel. No official action was taken.

In a 2-5 vote earlier this month, the City Council rejected an agreement for the annexation of the property. The dissenting votes were cast by Aldermen Tracy Smith, Mike Verbic, Andre Powell, John Walker, and Zasada. Second Ward Alderwoman Barb Larson was absent.

Mayor Cohen Barnes, who supports the petitioner’s plans, said his support of the matter has not changed.

“I’m glad it seems like there [are] more people [who] want to have a conversation about it now,” Barnes said.

The mayor also wanted it to be clear to everyone when and why he is able to vote on council business.

Barnes had come under some scrutiny online recently questioning proceedings about when a mayor is allowed to cast a vote.

“I get a lot of heat for voting and according to state statute, the mayor doesn’t vote, just sits here and runs the meeting,” Barnes said. “And the council has the deciding factor in what happens. Our city attorney carefully watches every vote to make sure the vote that I cast doesn’t actually contribute towards the passing or the rejection of something, and if it does, he’ll bring it up at that time. I personally feel it’s really important that everyone in the city of DeKalb knows where I stand on every single issue.”