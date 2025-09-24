More solar projects coming to DeKalb County

The project plan for a 4.5-megawatt commercial solar energy system, to be developed by Turning Point Energy on a former golf course in DeKalb Township, was included in DeKalb County Board documents for September 2025. (Camden Lazenby)

Although an almost 2,000-acre solar facility recently approved by the DeKalb County Board has received much public attention, a couple of smaller projects also were given the green light by county officials this month.

The smaller projects, a 5-megawatt commercial solar energy system backed by SunVest Solar and a 4.5-megawatt commercial solar facility by TurningPoint Energy, were approved in split votes – like the Burr Oak Solar farm.

The 5-megawatt SunVest Solar project, known as SV CSG Kingston Solar 1, will be developed on a 43.28-acre property at the southeast corner of Route 72 and Pleasant Hill Road in Kingston Township, according to county documents.

The SunVest Solar project was approved by the DeKalb County Board in a 20-2 vote Sept. 17. Republican board members Suzanne Fahnestock and Benjamin Haier, from District 5, voted against the project.

The 4.5-megawatt TurningPoint Energy commercial solar energy system will be on 25.4 acres of former golf course located at 6236 Route 38 in DeKalb Township.

That project was approved in a 19-3 vote. Fahnestock and Haier were joined by fellow Republican board member Joseph Marcinkowski in voting against the special permit request the developers needed for county approval to build the solar facility.