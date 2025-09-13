DeKalb library to hold home and property research workshop Sept. 17

Adults interested in learning how to start research on their home or property can do so at a workshop at the DeKalb Public Library.

The workshop will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 17 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees will be able to explore how to begin DeKalb County property research. Participants also can learn about online resources and the DeKalb County History Center’s archival information. The workshop will be led by Joiner History Room archival and collection specialist Rob Glover and volunteer Russ Johnson. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.