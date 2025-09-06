Major housing, commercial development plans headed to Sycamore city for review

Chris Youssi of Youssi Custom Homes is seeking to develop the property he owns north of Plank Road, east of Route 23 and west of Luther Lowell Lane, according to Sycamore documents. (Provided by city of Sycamore )

Three different developments that could bring new housing and commercial buildings to Sycamore are up for city consideration Monday, according to city documents.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. at the City Center, 308 W. State St.

Steve Glasgow, manager and investor of Primm Commercial Development, will have two requests go before the commission on Monday. One is for a special use permit and another for a zoning change. He’s proposed a luxury apartment complex for the northwest corner of Peace Road and Route 23 in north Sycamore.

Named Primm Prairie Commercial Subdivision, the apartments would be built west of Primm Drive through a partnership between Primm Commercial Development and DeKalb-based Pappas Development, according to city documents. Pappas also has built a number of luxury rental properties in DeKalb.

The proposal includes one 18-unit building and two 24-unit buildings, according to city documents. Of the 66 proposed apartments, 33 would be one-bedroom units while 33 would be two-bedroom units.

Another petitioner seeking city approval is Chuck Shepard, who’s expected to bring his commercial development plan back to the city for final approval.

He’s seeking a special use permit for a three-building commercial property he wants to build near the intersection of Coltonville Road and Electric Park Drive.

The land Shepard hopes to develop was annexed into the city in June. He has also said he wants to build a multi-family development on the west side of the annexed property, but has not yet submitted plans for that concept to the city.

The final consideration the commission is expected to hear on Monday is from Chris Youssi of Youssi Custom Homes. He wants to develop residential and commercial property just east of the Casey’s General Store near the corner of Plank Road and Route 23.

If he’s successful, Youssi plans to develop 13 single-family residential lots for prospective homeowners, develop and construct 13 multi-family residential buildings and develop two commercial lots.

All proposals also will require Sycamore City Council approval before moving forward.