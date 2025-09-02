Almost 2K-acre solar project spurs some public outcry in DeKalb County

The project plan for a proposed 300 megawatt commercial solar energy system that could be created on nearly 2,000 acres in DeKalb County. (Provided by DeKalb County)

Despite not being on the agenda for the most recent DeKalb County Board meeting, multiple people used that meeting to speak against a proposed nearly 2,000-acre commercial solar energy facility in central DeKalb County.

Burr Oak Solar, owned by Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE), is seeking county permission to operate a 300-megawatt solar energy facility on 1,984 acres of land in Pierce, Afton and Squaw Grove townships, according to county documents.

In order for the project to break ground, Burr Oak Solar must secure a permit from DeKalb County. While a public hearing on the project was held on July 17, the solar permit application has not yet been voted on by the DeKalb County Board. That has not stopped people who live near the proposed solar energy project from speaking out, however.

Tania Becke, of Pierce Township, said solar panels would surround her home if the project is approved. She said she is worried about adverse impacts to land and project construction.

John Aspinwall, of Afton Township, said he strongly opposes the solar energy system.

“I’ve lived in this rural community for over 40 years,” Aspinwall said. “I chose this area to stay here, because of the open spaces, the quiet, the connection to the natural landscape. It’s been a great place to raise a family and to enjoy retirement in peace.”

Aspinwall said he disagreed with the notion that solar energy facilities are solar farms, because nothing is physically grown.

“It will not grow anything, it will not feed anyone, it will not preserve the character of our community,” Aspinwall. “What is being proposed is a large scale industrial installation that would surround our property on three sides.”

In their application to the county, developers wrote that the project would be a $414 million capital investment in DeKalb County. Those developers believe it could create enough power for 56,000 U.S. homes in its first year of operation, according to county documents.

In the application, developers also wrote that they expected to generate over $47 million in total property taxes during the facility’s initial 30-year operational period. Those property tax funds will be accessible to school districts 425 and 429, DeKalb County, and the Afton, Pierce and Squaw Grove townships, according to county documents.

Melody Aspinwall, of Afton Township, said she was also opposed to the Burr Oak Solar project and was particularly concerned about possible impacts to her and her family’s health.

“[Leeward Renewable Energy] has assured that there is no risk or health concerns with living in the middle of their solar facility, but as I recall, many years ago, that is what a tobacco company once told us,” Melody Aspinwall said.

Brad James, of Pierce Township, said he was also concerned by the Burr Oak solar project.

“There are around 95 converters on this project. They will be humming all day long,” James said. “I was told the noise level, by LRE, is like a tractor, but a tractor is not running 12 hours a day, 365 days a year, and not 95 of them at one time.”

Carole James, of Pierce Township, said she is also opposed to the Burr Oak Solar project.

If DeKalb County approves the commercial solar energy system permit, construction for the project could begin in 2027, according to the Burr Oak Solar application. Developers wrote that construction could last as long as 26 months.

Construction impacts were a common concern among those who’ve recently spoken against the proposed project.

While speaking during a DeKalb County Board meeting, Melody Aspinwall urged county officials to be good stewards of the land and wildlife for the sake of future generations. She said she is also very concerned about how the project could impact the area’s microclimate.

“I want to be clear, I am not against solar energy, as I believe in the importance of solar for our future,” she said. “But I also believe large utility-scale solar facilities should and must be built in appropriate locations, and not in ways that surround and harm existing homes, families, habitats and that are using up our prime agricultural land.”.