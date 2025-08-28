Voluntary Action Center still waiting on federal funding for nutritional programs

Still awaiting federal dollars, the Voluntary Action Center (shown here in this Shaw Local April 2024 file photo) has had to seek financial assistance from DeKalb County to cover expenses for nutritional programs, according to county documents. (Mark Busch)

Still awaiting federal dollars, the Voluntary Action Center has had to seek financial assistance from DeKalb County to cover expenses for nutritional programs, according to county documents.

The Voluntary Action Center, a nonprofit that seeks to address the needs of the community through nutritional and transportation programs, requested an advance in its 2026 senior tax levy grant funds that the DeKalb County Board awarded in May.

That request came after workers with the VAC told county officials that the nonprofit had not received almost $300,000 that had been allocated in federal funding, county records show.

Needing a way to cover expenses for nutritional programs while the federal funding is in limbo, the VAC asked DeKalb County for the $230,000 it was awarded through the senior tax levy grant.

The DeKalb County Board unanimously voted, without any discussion, to grant that request on Aug. 20.

As a result, the VAC will receive the same amount of money that the organization was awarded in May. Those funds will now be allocated to the VAC in one lump sum, according to the board’s resolution.