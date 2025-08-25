Motorcycle club raises hundreds for Project Fire Buddies in Sycamore

35 bikes with a total of 42 people line up, waiting to support Project Fire Buddies in Sycamore in July 2025. (Photo provided by Robert Blockinger)

A motorcycle club recently raised hundreds of dollars for the Sycamore chapter of Project Fire Buddies, a nonprofit that helps families with children battling illness.

The Sycamore Fire Department joined the national nonprofit in early 2024, firefighter/paramedic Ian Wheeler said.

Sycamore firefighters go on special dates with participating families, including helping to celebrate birthdays, holidays, life milestones, give support on treatment days and more, Wheeler said.

The Sycamore Fire Department also provides necessities for families to help them meet their home and medical needs.

“Our main goal is to make our fire buddies who are going through some of the most difficult moments of their lives, feel like superheroes by showing up at their house with flashing lights and sirens, showering them with gifts and special trips,” Wheeler said.

Fire and Iron Station No. 149 presents a check for $1,521 raised on July 12, 2025, for the Sycamore chapter of Project Fire Buddies. (Photo provided by Robert Blockinger)

Wheeler said he was approached recently by the Fure and Iron Motorcycle Club which wanted to hold a fundraiser for Project Fire Buddies. The July fundraiser was marked with a ride which started at the department’s fire station No. 2 and breakfast provided by Sycamore Firefighters Union Local No. 3046.

The group raised $575 by selling Project Fire Buddies swag.

“What has been truly amazing to see is the outpouring of community support for Project Fire Buddies,” Wheeler said. “We have been approached by many businesses and individuals who have been asking to host fundraisers for this organization.”

Sycamore Fire Department flies the American flag before a charity bike ride in July 2025 for Project Fire Buddies. (Photo provided by Robert Blockinger)

Project Fire Buddies has 150 chapters in 12 states and is always expanding, Wheeler said.

If you know a child who could potentially be a part of Project Fire Buddies, visit projectfirebuddies.org and fill out the Nominate A Child form.