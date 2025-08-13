Shooting midday Wednesday in DeKalb

DeKalb police responded to a shooting midday Wednesday at North 10th Street and East Lincoln Highway, police Chief David Byrd said.

Byrd said authorities got a 911 call reporting possible gunfire in the area. He confirmed that a shooting took place outside in the street.

Police briefly closed a portion of North 10th Street from East Lincoln Highway to East Locust Street between about 12:20 p.m. to about 1 p.m.

A citywide alert was issued asking the public to avoid the area.

Byrd said no injuries were reported, though an investigation remains ongoing. Police have not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Byrd said police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.

This story was updated at 1:08 p.m. and again at 2:14 p.m. Aug. 13, 2025. Check back for updates.