Earlville man airlifted to hospital after DeKalb County crash involving teen

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

By Camden Lazenby

An Earlville man was hospitalized after suffering injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a 19-year-old in DeKalb County this week, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The Earlville man, 68, was the only person injured in a crash at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Route 23 and Suydam Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, authorities said. He was flown to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with injuries.

The second driver involved in the crash, a Leland 19-year-old, was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash and was uninjured, according to the release.

The crash occurred when the Earlville man, driving a black Chevrolet Equinox, failed to yield to the Leland driver in a Red Ford Explorer at a stop sign intersection, authorities said. As a result, the Ford struck the side of the Chevy.

No citations were issued after an investigation into the crash conducted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, records show.

