Sycamore resident picked as DeKalb County Community Foundation finance director

Scott Gulke will be the new finance director of the DeKalb County Community Foundation, the organization announced Thursday, July 31, 2025. (Photo provided by DeKalb County Community Foundation)

The DeKalb County Community Foundation has hired Sycamore resident Scott Gulke as its new finance director, the group announced Thursday.

Gulke, who has spent most of his life in Sycamore, brings nearly three decades of corporate finance experience to the position. He began his career at Allstate’s corporate headquarters in Northbrook after earning a finance degree from Northern Illinois University.

In recent years, Gulke has been semi-retired, spending time substitute teaching and volunteering behind the scenes with local arts groups, including Children’s Community Theatre, Stage Coach Players, and Sycamore High School productions.

“What drew me to the Foundation was its giving and helping spirit,” Gulke said in a news release. “I love my community and want to be part of something that helps it remain a place where people want to raise their families.”

As finance director, Gulke will manage the Foundation’s financial operations and help ensure strong stewardship of its charitable assets. The goal of the organization is to enhance the quality of life throughout DeKalb County through endowments and donor services, stewardship, grant-making, and community initiatives.

“His strong local roots, financial expertise, and commitment to our stewardship role make him an outstanding addition,” the foundation’s executive director, Dan Templin, said in the release.

Gulke and his wife, his high school sweetheart, have four children and six grandchildren, many of whom attend Sycamore schools. In his free time, he enjoys volleyball, biking, and spending time with his grandkids.

For information about the DeKalb County Community Foundation, visit dekalbccf.org.