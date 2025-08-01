Amedeo: What AI and automation mean for jobs in DeKalb County

Discussions around AI and automation seem to be everywhere. A new article is published daily about the impact of AI and automation on business and jobs.

All of the information continues to drive conversations, especially as more people start wondering what all this change means for the workforce. Will technology push people out of work? Could it affect employment here, in DeKalb County?

The truth is a little less dramatic and a lot more hopeful.

For generations, new technology has changed the way people work. Think about the invention of the sewing machine, the rise of car assembly lines or computers in the office. In every case, jobs didn’t disappear; they changed. The same is happening now with AI and automation. These tools help people work smarter, not replace them.

Workers who acquire new skills, particularly in technology, tend to earn more. That’s why education and training are more important than ever. Learning how to use AI as a tool can have far-reaching impacts, from advanced manufacturing to small business operations.

It’s also worth knowing the difference between automation and AI. Automation handles repetitive tasks – such as processing orders or sorting data – while AI takes it a step further by analyzing information and making decisions based on patterns and insights. But neither can do everything. People will always be accountable for critical thinking, creativity and judgment. Machines don’t take responsibility – people do.

AI and automation have the potential to increase productivity and increase employee wages through upskilling.

The opportunity lies not in resisting change, but in preparing for it.

DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation, in partnership with the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association and the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center, is hosting a special event on Aug. 8 to discuss the real implications of AI and automation for jobs, businesses and the economy. There will be a keynote presentation by Kristen Broady, senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, plus panels around insights, financing growth and change and preparing the workforce.

We invite you to join us. Visit dcedc.org/events to learn more and register.

• Melissa Amedeo is executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Corp.