The DeKalb Public Library will host a free concert featuring the Jersey Brothers on Aug. 2.

The show begins at 2 p.m. in the lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The band will perform hits from groups such as Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. No registration is required.

For more information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.