NIU doubles down on development as fall camp opens

Northern Illinois’ Jacob Finley gets some instruction from an assistant coach Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at the teams first practice of the season in the Chessick Practice Center at NIU in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

While high-level college football programs chase instant impact through the portal and paychecks, NIU and coach Thomas Hammock have doubled down on development.

The Huskies opened fall camp on Wednesday, and once again the first practice was split into two groups, veterans first followed by freshmen. It’s something Hammock does to make sure his younger players are getting reps.

“I don’t know what other programs are doing but I can’t imagine they are spending a lot of time giving freshmen reps,” Hammock said. “I just don’t see that level of development. We are a developmental program. Whereas we spend time developing our young players, other programs are spending time buying players. And that’s the reality.”

The season starts Aug. 30 with a home game against Holy Cross.

Hammock said the priority for the Huskies is always developing young talent. This year is a good measuring stick toward that goal.

The Huskies lost 45 letter winners. The 2024 club finished 8-5 and won a second straight bowl game. They lost 21 players who started at least six games last year and return five.

“Nothing like three and a half hours on the field,” Hammock said at the conclusion of the second session. “We split practices the first three days to develop our team and we’re going to continue to do that. You obviously never know what guy you’re going to need.”

There’s also five new assistant coaches, including offensive coordinator Quinn Sanders and defensive coordinator Rob Harley, which means new looks and emphasis on both sides of the ball.

For the offense, that means playing with more tempo.

“We did a pretty good job with the adjustment,” said receiver Gary Givens III, one of 14 new transfers into the program. “And then at this point we’re playing fast. We’re just getting continuity and making plays now. I think we’ve done a great job adjusting to it. We should be a great team at a fast tempo this year.”

Hammock said the new offense is extremely versatile in terms of play calling, tempo and personnel. He said its efficiency starts at the quarterback position, with a trio of mobile quarterbacks.

Josh Holst, MVP of the Famous Potato Bowl last year, filling in for an injured Ethan Hampton, is expected to be the starter after Hampton transferred to Illinois.

Jalen Macon and Jackson Proctor, a transfer from Dartmouth, also provide mobility at the quarterback spot, Hammock said. And although he’s a true freshman, Hammock said the 6-foot-5, 224-pound Brady Davidson has an elite arm.

“When you got guys that can attack you and make you account for the quarterback in the run game, that opens up everything else,” Hammock said. “What are you going to stop, or what are you trying to stop? We’re going to have answers, and I think that gives us the best of both worlds.”

The Huskie defense was top 20 nationally in seven categories last year, including fourth in allowing 284.6 yards per game. But they were 84th in passes intercepted, 92nd in fumbles recovered and 98th in turnovers gained.

Redshirt junior cornerback Jacob Finley said the focus for the defense has been on forcing more turnovers.

“PBUs (pass breakups) are good but interceptions will change the game,” Finley said. “That’ll get the offense back on the field. Or even get a pick-six. That or a forced fumble can change the game immediately. ... A PBU is second down, third down. But an interception is going to our offense or for a touchdown.”

Only two returning defensive starters are back from last year, defensive ends Jalonnie Williams and Roy Williams.

Finley has played in 30 games in his career, starting 15 of them. He started the last five games of last year. He has 13 PBUs and an interception in his career. Even with the turnover in talent, Finley said the team has jelled throughout the spring.

“There’s new faces, people who haven’t played as much,” Finley said. “But I think we’re going to be just fine. People are coming in, making plays, acting comfortable. I don’t think there’s any drop off from last year to this year.”