DeKalb County 4-H Fair begins Aug. 1 in Sandwich

Tony Dupuis (left) judges 10-year-old Maple Park resident Faith Poynter's sheep during the DeKalb County 4-H sheep competition on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 held at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

The DeKalb County 4-H program will hold its 4-H Fair from Aug. 1 through Aug. 3 at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road.

Events include a sheep show at 5 p.m. and a goat show at 7 p.m. Aug. 1. Swine, rabbit, dairy, beef and poultry shows are set for Aug. 2.

A food stand will be operated by the 4-H Federation and local 4-H clubs.

The DeKalb County 4-H Foundation will offer barnyard games for children at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 2. Attendees also can compete in a bags tournament.

A showmanship sweepstakes will be held Aug. 3. The 4-H Blue Ribbon Auction begins at 1 p.m. Aug. 3. A catered lunch will be provided by the DeKalb County 4-H Livestock Auction Committee.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, call 815-758-8194.