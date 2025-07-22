Mosquitoes in Sycamore test positive for West Nile virus: Health Dept.

The DeKalb County Health Department announced Tuesday that mosquitoes collected in traps in the city of Sycamore have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

This is the second identified positive WNV trap in DeKalb County, after positive mosquitoes were reported in DeKalb in June. There have been no human cases in DeKalb County so far this year.

“The most effective way to prevent you or your family from being infected is to reduce the chances of being bitten by mosquitoes,” Director of Health Protection Greg Maurice said in a news release. “This includes eliminating standing water from around your house and using mosquito repellent when outside.”

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected after feeding on an infected bird. It is important to remember that not all mosquitoes, or birds, carry West Nile virus – most do not.

Most people with the virus have no clinical symptoms of illness, but some may become ill three to 14 days after the bite of an infected mosquito.

Illness from West Nile is usually mild and includes fever, headache and body aches, but serious illness, such as encephalitis and meningitis have been known to develop. People older than 50 years have the highest risk of severe disease.

Tips to stay healthy and safe

Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.

When outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that includes DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut, especially at night.

Change water in birdbaths weekly. Properly maintain wading pools and stock ornamental ponds with fish. Turn over any buckets, garbage cans or other containers that collect water.

For more information, visit the DeKalb County Health Department website at health.dekalbcounty.org