The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce welcoming Lil’ C’s Mini-Cheesecakes (Photo provided by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce )

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Lil’ C’s Mini-Cheesecakes to its membership.

Chamber staff, community members and board members with a ribbon-cutting July 1.

Lil’ C’s Mini-Cheesecakes specializes in bite-sized classic and seasonally flavored cheesecakes created from scratch.

For information, visit lilcs4u.com/ or the business’s social media pages.