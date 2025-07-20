Four Genoa residents hospitalized after ATV crash in Apple Canyon Lake in Jo Daviess County

Four Genoa residents were hospitalized recently after an ATV rollover crash involving seven total people on a trail at Apple Canyon Lake, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

About 1:58 p.m. July 17, Jo Daviess County sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call from Apple Canyon Lake Security reporting a rollover crash near the intersection of Flintlock Lake and Powder Horne Lane in Apple Canyon Lake in rural Apple River, according to a news release.

Deputies said an ATV driven by a 34-year-old man from Genoa had been traveling on the trail “at an unsafe speed” and lost control attempting to maneuver a curve on a downhill portion of the trail, according to the release.

The Genoa man lost control of the ATV, causing it to swerve and then roll over at least once before crashing into a tree and coming to rest on its side, authorities said.

The driver refused medical treatment on scene, as did a 31-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman, all from Genoa.

Four others, also from Genoa, were hospitalized after suffering injuries in the crash, however, authorities said.

A 32-year-old woman was taken by Stockton paramedics to Freeport Memorial Hospital. A 31-year-old woman was taken by Warren paramedics to Monroe Hospital. Two other women were airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Rockford: A 35-year-old and a 31-year-old.

Their conditions were not released by authorities as of Sunday.

The crash remains under investigation by the Joe Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.