Public weighs in on Prairie Park plans for DeKalb

About 30 people gathered in Prairie Park this week to provide feedback to the DeKalb Park District which is considering ways to improve the park’s user experience for area residents.

The open house was the first of two events organized by the park district to solicit input on potential renovations to Prairie Park, 401 Clifford Drive. Another event is planned for 6 p.m. on Aug. 13 at the park. Those interested should meet near the Prairie Park sign on Clifford Drive.

Mat Emken, the district’s superintendent of parks and development, said they are using the information gathered from the community to create a master plan, which can be used to submit an application for Open Space Land Acquisition and Development [OSLAD] grant funding through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The district has enlisted the Plainfield-based landscape architect company, Upland Design, to assist with its efforts.

“Upland will utilize this information again, forming concept drawings that will then be brought to the second meeting on August 13,” Emken said. “Feedback from that meeting will assist in creating the final plan, which can be submitted for the possible grant funding from the state.”

Emken said the park district received a steady stream of people turning out to provide feedback during the open house. He said several people expressed excitement about the idea of a kayak launch.

Prairie Park is seen Monday, July 14, 2025, at 401 Clifford Drive in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

Emken said there was one person who said they didn’t want anything new added to the park. In fact, Emken said the person wanted all the current amenities removed and the land returned to nature.

The roughly 107-acre park comes with amenities such as a disc golf course, some picnic tables and a walking trail.

Emken said there was a 50/50 split between attendees over whether they wanted a playground there or not.

The district has used OSLAD grant funding in the past to aid parks and recreation improvements around DeKalb. The district already has received state grant funding for the renovation of League of Women Voters Park off of Lincoln Highway this year, officials said.

Emken said there’s a method to the district’s park maintenance schedule.

He said it makes sense for the district to examine Prairie Park next.

“There are some things that are pre-scheduled, and this is how we’re going to deal with them – year one, year two, year three," Emken said. “Others, get it in order and go now. ... It’s not just these two or three. We’re starting to make repairs. It just becomes the focus of our repairs.”