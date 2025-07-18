DeKalb 428 reaches deal to purchase Mitchell Elementary School ahead of schedule

To better serve students and families in a space of their own, DeKalb School District 428 this week finalized the purchase of Mitchell Elementary School just in time for the start of classes this fall.

The school board’s decision comes as officials have said they finished renovations to Northern Illinois University’s former School of Nursing building ahead of schedule and under budget. The district plans to welcome students to its newest elementary school in August.

Armir Doka, the district’s director of business and finance, said there are benefits to closing the purchase agreement ahead of schedule.

“The biggest advantage is that our students would walk into and start learning [in] a district-owned property rather than the leased-owned school,” Doka said. “I think that’s just more symbolic in a sense, but financially speaking, there is no advantage or disadvantage.”

The school board in August 2023 approved a 24-month lease-purchase agreement with Northern Illinois University for the building, 1240 Normal Road.

Mitchell Elementary School underwent a monthslong renovation and construction, which officials budgeted at $33.8 million. The 70,000-square-foot building, once it opens, will include three sections for each grade level and three more classrooms for additional uses.

In response to a board question, Doka said there is no net impact on the final closing costs for the building. The final closing for the building’s purchase agreement is $1.86 million, school board documents show.

“That was something that was settled whether we agreed with NIU back in September of 2023,” Doka said.