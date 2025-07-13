July 13, 2025
Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery joins area chambers

DeKalb, Sycamore chambers hold ribbon cutting to celebrate new business

By Kate Santillan
The DeKalb and Sycamore chambers of commerce celebrating Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery's opening

The DeKalb and Sycamore chambers of commerce celebrating Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery's opening (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

The DeKalb and Sycamore chambers of commerce recently celebrated the opening of Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, a bakery in Sycamore.

The shop recently joined the chambers.

Chamber staff, community and board members, and ambassadors held a ribbon-cutting May 2.

Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, 2180 Oakland Drive, Suite B, Sycamore, specializes in freshly baked cupcakes and seasonal and featured flavors presented in a signature pink box.

For information, visit smallcakessycamore.com or call 331-268-2253.

