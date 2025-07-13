Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery joins area chambers

The DeKalb and Sycamore chambers of commerce recently celebrated the opening of Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, a bakery in Sycamore.
The shop recently joined the chambers.
Chamber staff, community and board members, and ambassadors held a ribbon-cutting May 2.
Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, 2180 Oakland Drive, Suite B, Sycamore, specializes in freshly baked cupcakes and seasonal and featured flavors presented in a signature pink box.
For information, visit smallcakessycamore.com or call 331-268-2253.