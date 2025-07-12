DeKalb Knights of Columbus to host annual pig roast July 17

The DeKalb Knights of Columbus Council 717 will hold its 42nd annual DeKalb County First Responder Appreciation Pig Roast to benefit fire and police personnel.
First responders will receive a complimentary meal.
The pig roast begins at 5 p.m. July 17 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1336 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.
Dinner will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The menu features pulled pork, baked beans, and smoked mac and cheese. Meals are available for dine-in or pickup.
The Beaux will perform. A cash bar will be offered.
Tickets cost $20. Donations will be accepted. To buy tickets or donate, visit DeKalbPigRoast.eventbrite.com or call 815-751-5682.