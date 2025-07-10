DeKalb District 428 to close on new elementary school building ahead of schedule

DeKALB – DeKalb School District 428 could close early and under budget on a purchase agreement to secure the ownership to Mitchell Elementary School just in time for the start of classes this fall.

Armir Doka, the district’s director of business and finance, recently gave an update on the agreement at a recent school board meeting. The district plans to welcome students to its newest elementary school in August.

The school board in August 2023 approved a 24-month lease-purchase agreement with Northern Illinois University for the building, 1240 Normal Road, formerly NIU’s School of Nursing.

“The agreement was so that we could purchase that building,” Doka said. “We finished ahead of schedule, and we’re under budget.”

Mitchell Elementary School underwent months-long renovations, which officials budgeted at $850,000.

Doka said there are some benefits to finalizing the purchase ahead of schedule. The agreement wasn’t set to close until November.

“We’re about four months early,” Doka said. “The lease payments are credited back to the purchase price, so there is no particular financial benefit, but I think even NIU would probably prefer the earlier to sell the property.”

Tammy Carson, the district’s director of facility and safety operations, said construction on the new elementary school has been largely completed since June 1.

“Teachers have already started moving in,” Carson said. “We move their materials if they were an existing teacher in the district. We moved their materials over here [in] early June, so they could get started as soon as they wanted to and make sure their classrooms are ready to accept students.”

Carson said construction at Mitchell Elementary School has gone well. The district contracted with engineering firm Lamp Inc.

“They have done a wonderful job communicating with us and keeping our costs in line,” Carson said. “I have no qualms over how this was handled through the project. I’m very pleased with the timeline, the costs and everything that’s been involved.”

The 70,000-square-foot building, once it opens, will include three sections for each grade level and three more classrooms for additional uses.

Carson said she’s been pleased to see how quickly things came together as Mitchell Elementary School prepares to open its doors to students and their families this fall.

“We were able to start getting our furniture delivered in May,” Carson said. “By mid-May, we had all the furniture in place. So, it’s been a really smooth summer.”

The purchase agreement is expected to go before the school board for a final vote this summer.