Sycamore Chamber relaunches women’s group, now ‘The Inner Circle’

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce's relaunched women's group, The Inner Circle, will host a kickoff event on July 31 at Blumen Gardens, 403 Edwards St., in Sycamore, shown here in this Shaw Local June 2024, file photo. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce has relaunched its women’s group, meant to foster community and build supportive networks.

Newly-renamed “The Inner Circle,” the group will kick back off with an event on July 31 at Blumen Gardens, 403 Edwards St. in Sycamore.

Ashlee Weaver, the chamber’s member services administrator, said she believes it’s been more than half a decade since the group’s former iteration, Kishwaukee Women’s Network, met.

Weaver said she thnks there’s local demand for the revamped women’s group.

“We kept hearing from women in the community that they were really craving that sort of connection, and something more meaningful beyond just your typical exchanging of businesses cards,” Weaver said.

As someone who runs multiple monthly business groups for the Sycamore Chamber, Weaver said she thinks women in the Sycamore and greater DeKalb County area have missed having a space that felt welcoming and supportive.

The Inner Circle’s first event will run 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Blumen Gardens. Reservations are required, and cost $25 for the public and $10 for Chamber members. Guests are asked to RSVP by July 25, according to a Sycamore Chamber of Commerce social media post.

Weaver said chamber officials wanted the name for the new women’s group to be personal and inviting, while still being bold.

She said the name of the group, The Inner Circle, is meant to speak to community, trust and a feeling of being a part of something larger than oneself.

The Inner Circle, Weaver said, is open to all women, no matter their career phase, background or industry. She hopes the new group will be something previous women’s groups haven’t been.

“I think relaunching the group gave us a chance kind of reimagine what a women’s group can be in modern society today,” Weaver said.