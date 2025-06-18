Juneteenth Community Celebration returns to DeKalb Sunday

Dhaw Local file photo – Visitors stop by one of the booths during the Juneteenth Community Celebration Saturday, June 15, 2024, at Hopkins Park in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The public is invited to the annual Juneteenth Community Celebration in DeKalb on Sunday.

The free event, hosted by New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, will run noon to 4 p.m. June 22 at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Free food, music and dancing are planned. Representatives from various local social services will present for participants to learn more about resources available to them. Festival vendors also will feature at the family-friendly event.

Juneteenth celebrates the day the last enslaved people in Texas were told they were free on June 19, 1865, two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. The day has been celebrated by Black Americans for generations, but became more widely celebrated after becoming a federal holiday in 2021.

For more information, visit facebook.com/newhopembc.

The Associated Press contributed.