Indian Creek using summer hoops season to work toward next level after back-to-back 20-win seasons

After back-to-back 20-win seasons, the Indian Creek boys basketball team is ready to push things to the next level.

Whether that’s a regional title, a Little 10 Conference championship or more, the players said they know the groundwork starts in the summer.

“Hoping we carry that on this year, keep it up with 20 wins,” rising senior guard Cooper Rissman said. “Our guys have been playing together forever. I think we have what it takes to maybe make a push in the playoffs. Not maybe. Should make a push in the playoffs.”

The Timberwolves have gone 20-12 each of the last two years under Nolan Govig, now entering his fifth year as their head coach. They were bounced by Aurora Christian 46-41 in the semifinals of the Class 1A Indian Creek Regional last year as the Eagles made a run to the DeKalb Supersectional.

Indian Creek hasn’t gotten past the regional semifinal round since its run to a supersectional in 2020.

“Obviously we have the aspiration of trying to win the conference and then hopefully win a regional at that point as well,” Govig said. “But it’s got to be one day at a time. We have to show up and work hard to get to that point.”

Govig said he expects a deep rotation that includes strong guard play, especially with returning seniors Rissman and Logan Schrader.

Schrader averaged 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game last year. Rissman averaged 3.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Govig said Rissman is ready for a leap this year.

“I love his motor. I think he plays really hard for 32 minutes,” Govig said. “Defensively he causes a lot of problems. Logan, every game, I think he’s one of if not the most talented player on the floor. When he gets going downhill to the rim, he’s very, very talented. He can score on three levels.”

The team also returns some size with junior Isaac Willis and senior Patrick Huber back. Six of the eight players who averaged more than eight minutes a game are back.

“We’ve witnessed the pressure so we’re a little better with it than the younger guys,” Schrader said. “We just have to show them how to act with it.”

The Timberwolves went 8-2 in the Little 10 last year, taking third in the regular season. They reached the mid-season league tournament championship game, falling to Hinckley-Big Rock 47-44.

Newark and H-BR split the regular-season title last year, and Govig said he expects those two schools, the Timberwolves and Serena (regular-season and tournament champs in 2023 and 2024) to be in the mix this year.

For IC to be up there, it probably means they’re playing a fast brand of basketball, Govig said.

“We have a lot of guard play, we have a lot of athletes,” Govig said. “I’m hoping we can get up and pressure people and get out and run. I think that’s going to be our biggest strength.”