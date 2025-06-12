DeKalb mayor blames Pritzker for grocery tax burden: ‘It really does irritate me’

Mayor Cohen Barnes (shown in this Shaw Local file photo speaking at a Memorial Day event on May 26, 2025), criticized the governor during a conversation on a local grocery tax, arguing that ridding the state tax without a plan to make up the revenue for municipalities left DeKalb with little choice. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – DeKalb elected officials this week voiced early support for a potential local grocery tax, with some blaming Gov. JB Pritzker for what they said was forcing their hand on a tax they argued brings needed revenue for city services.

For weeks, officials have framed a not-yet-final City Council decision as maintaining the status quo instead of enacting a new, additional tax on area residents. When Pritzker’s state grocery tax lifts in the new year, a local 1% grocery tax, if approved, would take effect Jan. 1.

Mayor Cohen Barnes, who campaigned for a second term on easing tax burdens for residents, criticized the governor, arguing that ridding the state tax without a plan to make up the revenue for municipalities left DeKalb with little choice.

“It really does irritate me that the state is choosing, for political reasons, to make choices for the people that we elect,” Barnes said.

A grocery tax vote is expected at the June 23 DeKalb City Council meeting.

DeKalb isn’t the only municipality that has taken up the tax debate. The Sycamore City Council also voiced early support for a local tax, although no final decision has been made. The DeKalb County Board, however, voted down the tax in May. A countywide tax only would have affect purchases made in unincorporated areas.

Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham has argued that losing a grocery tax would cut needed city budget funds.

In about a month, officials said DeKalb city leaders will begin preliminary budget talks for fiscal 2026 with the City Council and the city’s Finance Advisory Committee.

City Manager Bill Nicklas said he believes it’s a fair proposition to push the tax.

The city stands to lose about $800,000 in revenue in the absence of a grocery tax, officials said. Nicklas has argued that such a loss would harm police, fire and public works services.

“These are not easy policy decisions,” Nicklas said. “Although, I think as you get under the cape of what’s been the public debate in the last couple of months, I think you see that it’s a fair – maybe not perfect – but a fair decision to go ahead and think about that 1% local tax.”

Lawmakers have said that removing the grocery tax was meant to unburden Illinoisans at store checkout lines. City officials have argued that those in DeKalb’s poorest communities, many who may use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, won’t feel a direct effect from a local grocery tax because many SNAP grocery purchases aren’t taxed.

Nicklas said city officials believe imposing a local grocery tax can help, not hurt, DeKalb residents.

He said doing away with the grocery tax would be more of a disservice to the people.

“Are we betraying our public trust here because we want to take care of some fiscal issues of our own?” Nicklas said. “Or is it something that we’re trying to do in order to maintain certain kind of services, which also directly benefit persons of any income level, including those who qualify for a variety things, such as our human services budget every year, which services many of the same people who might be on the SNAP program but not exclusively?”

Second Ward Alderwoman Barb Larson also criticized the governor.

“At the time, the way it worked, all the taxes that we collected from groceries went to Springfield,” Larson said. “They did what they did, and it all came back to us. Now, the way it is, if we collect it on our own, it goes down to Springfield and they take 3% of it.”

Newly elected 4th Ward Alderman Justin Carlson said he’s supportive of a local grocery tax.

“To me, if it’s DeKalb taking care of DeKalb, that’s what we do,” Carlson said.

Barnes blamed the governor for putting the City Council in this debate.

“It’s just some politician, arbitrarily, for their own political benefit, to impact us to a tune of $800,000,” Barnes said. “I’m not on board with that.”