DeKalb cop, Army vet gets ‘hero’s welcome’ home

DeKalb police officer Jesus Rodriguez (middle right), gets a hug from Police Chief David Byrd (middle left) and a warm welcome back as he returned to work in DeKalb on May 28, 2025, following a yearlong U.S. Army deployment to Jordan. (Photo provided by DeKalb Police Department)

DeKALB – When DeKalb police officer Jesus Rodriguez returned to work after a yearlong hiatus serving his country overseas, he was greeted with a surprise: a packed lobby full of his colleagues, cheering him on as he walked through the front door.

The surprise was unexpected, Rodriguez said. He said he wanted to thank everyone who helped make the moment special.

“The feeling was one that I have never felt before in [any] of the other jobs I’ve worked in the past including the military,” Rodriguez said of his welcome home. “It is definitely an amazing feeling, knowing that I have all the support my family and I need from my brothers and sisters in blue. This is truly the best job I’ve ever had, and that’s all thanks to the people I work with.”

Rodriguez enlisted in the U.S. Army 14 years ago because he wanted to give back to his country and learn skills that would help him eventually serve as a first responder, he said.

DeKalb police officer Jesus Rodriguez (middle right), embraces colleagues as they line the entrance to the DeKalb Police Department for a warm welcome back on May 28, 2025, following a yearlong U.S. Army deployment to Jordan. (Photo provided by DeKalb Police Department)

He has served two tours overseas. He deployed to Afghanistan from 2019 to 2020. His most recent deployment took him to Jordan for 11 months. He returned to work May 28.

“I missed my family the most,” Rodriguez said of his deployment. “My life revolves around my wife and kids and being away from them for a long period of time is the most difficult part of deployment.”

DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said he wanted to organize a positive homecoming for Rodriguez to show how proud he is of his officer. Byrd said he and his department thought Rodriguez deserved “a hero’s welcome.”

“I could not be prouder of his willingness to serve,” Byrd said of Rodriguez. “It truly shows the type of person he is, and the type of dedication that he has for his country.”

Byrd said Rodriguez brings that level of commitment to his job every day in DeKalb.

“[H]e has displayed amazing loyalty, dedication, and professionalism as a member of DPD, and the City of DeKalb should feel a sense of comfort knowing that they have such an amazing person serving their community,” Byrd said.

Rodriguez has served as a patrol officer with the DeKalb Police Department for 2 ½ years.

Byrd said Rodriguez’s work in the military and at home keeping DeKalb residents safe is an example of what true service before self looks like.

“I have always believed that extraordinary acts of service or sacrifice should be honored and respected,” Byrd said, “and this is the culture of the DeKalb Police Department.”