NIU student from Batavia accused of using AI to create thousands of child sex abuse images to sell online

Michael B. Erickson, 19, a Northern Illinois University student from Batavia, was arrested on June 2, 2025, and charged with using artificial intelligence to create materials depicting child sexual abuse to sell online, according to DeKalb County court records. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKALB – A Northern Illinois University student was charged this week after police searched his dorm room in DeKalb and allegedly found more than 20,000 images depicting child sexual abuse on his electronics.

Police allege the student used photos of real people he knew and artificial intelligence to create the materials before selling them online via Snapchat.

Michael B. Erickson, 19, a graduate of Batavia High School, was charged with 21 counts of possession, creation and dissemination of child sexual abuse materials.

Authorities started investigating Erickson in April after the Batavia Police Department received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, records show. Batavia police and DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies searched Erickson’s Stevenson Tower dorm room on May 1, where they found multiple electronic devices with abuse materials on them, court records allege. He was arrested Monday on Bayfield Drive in DeKalb.

Authorities allege Erickson created sex abuse materials by using artificial intelligence to make “deep fake” images, which are images that appear to show something they do not.

Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office allege Erickson paid a third-party AI platform to create deep fake images of people he knew by having the AI remove their clothing to make them appear to be nude. Erickson used deep fakes, photographs and video to create the materials, authorities allege in DeKalb County court filings Monday.

On March 3, Erickson told a user on Snapchat that “I charge cheap too 10$ for 10 pics 5$ for 5 and 20$ for 20,” according to court records. In a different conversation March 5, another Snapchat user asked Erickson why he makes the images and Erickson replied “to sell them to boys,” records allege in court filings.

Prosecutors with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a motion on Tuesday asking a judge to deny release to Erickson, who was held in DeKalb County jail in Sycamore.

Circuit Court Judge Joseph Pedersen ordered Erickson released from custody Tuesday during a pretrial hearing, records show. Pedersen ordered stipulations that Erickson must follow while free pending trial, however. Erickson will be expected to wear an electronic monitoring device, is prohibited from contacting or being with minors, must not live within 100 feet of a school, and cannot access the internet or have items that can access the internet, records filed Tuesday show.

Erickson no longer lives on the DeKalb campus, according to a statement provided by a university spokesperson Tuesday in response to request for comment.

“The university has been made aware that a student was arrested under serious charges on 6/2/25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office,” the statement reads. “The student no longer lives in campus housing. All questions are being referred to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.”

Between Feb. 28 and March 6, Erickson disseminated and received more than 1,000 images and videos of materials depicting child sexual abuse, records show.

Erickson was represented in court by defense attorney Brian Erwin.

He was ordered to appear for a status hearing and expected arraignment at 9 a.m. July 17 in front of Pedersen.