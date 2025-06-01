Where to celebrate Pride in DeKalb County

Eric Ogi, from DeKalb, holds his son Elias Singh-Ogi, 1, as his mom Shrestha Singh takes a photo Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Van Buer Plaza in front of the Egyptian Theatre during DeKalb Pride Fest. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – Pride Month is almost here, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate if you live in the DeKalb area.

The festivities kick off May 30 with Pride Palooza, a new event put on by Youth Outlook and Family Service Agency’s School-Based Services and Youth Programming.

But the party doesn’t stop there.

There’s marches, festivals, variety shows, drag shows, special film screenings and more.

Here’s a look at some of the area events aimed at celebrating Pride Month, which is usually observed annually in June.

May 30: Pride Palooza

When: 1 p.m. May 30

Where: Behlehelm Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St., DeKalb.

What: Family-friendly activities, food trucks, performances and art by local artist Cheyenne Hoerr.

June 12: “Queens of the Midwest” Drag Show

When: 9 p.m. June 12

Where: Denim & Diamonds Saloon, 425 W. State St., Sycamore.

What: The drag show, hosted by Nia Chanel Infiniti Sanchez, promises patrons will be entertained by the energetic performances by several beautiful queens. The event is meant for anyone age 21 years or older. Tickets are $20 at the door. If purchased in advance, the cost is $15. Organizers said seating is first come, first served. For $40, guests can receive the VIP experience, which includes reserved front row seating and a photo with a queen after the show. Organizers said tipping the queens you enjoy is always appreciated.

June 17: NIU Celebrates Pride

When: 11 a.m. June 17

Where: Founders Memorial Library, 217 Normal Road, DeKalb.

What: Meet up with your NIU LGBTQ+ community to celebrate Pride. There will be trivia, interactive games and music to enjoy. In addition, sandwiches, treats and snacks may be available while supplies last. Mission Huskie, the university’s live mascot, will make a special appearance to take pictures with everyone. Organizers said attendees are encouraged to wear their Huskie LGBTQ+ Pride merchandise to the event.

June 20: Pride! A Variety Show @ Fargo

When: 7 p.m. June 20

Where: Fargo Venue, 641 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

What: Fargo Venue presents a Pride-themed variety show featuring musical comedian Lady Love, blues singer/songwriter Beaverhead, noise artist Iron Elon and folk punk singer Nik Person. The event is open to anyone age 18 years or older. A $10 cover fee is required.

June 21: DeKalb Pride Fest & March

When: 1 p.m. June 21

Where: Frank Van Buer Plaza and Second Street in downtown DeKalb.

What: Join the LGBTQ+ community in a Pride march. But also stay for the resource fair boasting more than 80 vendors and enjoy some of the food truck fare. For information, dekalbpride.org.

June 27: “Rocky Horror Picture Show” with the live shadow cast of “Irrational Masters”

When: 8 p.m. June 27

Where: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St, DeKalb.

What: Enjoy a screening of the cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” featuring a live shadow cast of “Irrational Masters”. The film centers on the sexual confusion that belies two kids growing up in the 70s as they face life’s challenges. Organizers said patrons may purchase prop kits in the theater lobby before the show. The cost is $7 and includes everything allowed in the theater. Seating for the screening is general admission, and tickets cost $22.50 per person.

June 28: Pride Formal

When: 6:30 p.m. June 28

Where: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave., Sycamore.

What: Come one and come all. Pride Formal promises a joyful celebration in a prom-like setting. Come dance and enjoy the music, get creative with crafts, try your hand at tasty snacks, or just relax. Everyone is invited to join in on the fun. Organizers said the event is all about promoting, reconciliation, inclusion, diversity and equality. A donation of $5 is suggested at the door.

June 28: Pride Worship

When: 5 p.m. June 28

Where: Salem Lutheran Church, 1145 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore.

What: The church is hosting a special Saturday service to help commemorate Pride Month. According to its website, Salem Lutheran Church is a Reconciled in Christ Congregation where all are welcome. For information, visit slcsycamore.org.