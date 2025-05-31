Blood drive in Sycamore open to public

Shaw Local Jan. 2022 file photo – The public is invited to donate blood to a good cause at a blood drive Monday, June 2, 2025, at the Kishwaukee Family YMCA in Sycamore. (Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

SYCAMORE – The public is invited to donate blood to a good cause at a blood drive Monday at the Kishwaukee Family YMCA in Sycamore.

The drive will be hosted by state Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore; state Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley; and Versiti Blood Center of Illinois.

The blood drive runs from 12:45 to 5:15 p.m. at the Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road, Sycamore.

Those interested are welcome to make an appointment in advance.

“Blood donation has been falling more recently, so if you are able, please consider donating,” Keicher wrote on social media. “Your donation could save up to 3 lives!”

Visit donateblood.versiti.org to make an appointment.