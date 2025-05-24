Learn about history through artwork at next Ellwood House event in DeKalb

DeKALB – The June Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore series at the Ellwood House Museum will feature a program on the story of history through artwork.

The free program will begin at noon June 5 at the museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb.

Jubilee Artisans exhibition curator Ayanna Johnson will discuss how art creates space for diverse perspectives. Attendees also will learn how art helps people undertand the world through history.

The ”Interrelation of Art and History” program is part of Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore, a free lecture series offered as a collaboration between the Ellwood House Museum and the DeKalb County History Center.

Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore is funded in part by the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.

For information, visit ellwoodhouse.org/lectures.