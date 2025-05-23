Cortland Casey’s donates lottery reward money to local charities

CORTLAND – Casey’s General Store in Cortland is spreading some goodwill to a veterans charity and DeKalb food pantry after a winning $349 million lottery ticket was purchased at the store.
The winner of the Illinois Mega Millions jackpot claimed the March 25 ticket in April, more than a month after it was pulled at Casey’s, 70 S. Somonauk Road.
Although the winner has remained anonymous, staff at the Cortland gas station decided to use some of the $500,000 it received for selling the ticket toward a good cause.
Casey’s recently donated $5,000 to DeKalb School District 428‘s Barb Food Mart and another $5,000 to the DeKalb County Veterans Recognition Fund.
The veterans fund is a charity through the DeKalb County Community Foundation that helps maintain local veterans memorials and historic sites to honor those who’ve served.
Barb Food Mart is a pantry that provides food and other items to District 428 families in need.
Casey’s staff presented the funds to the two recipients May 16, according to a news release.
Casey’s representatives included regional director Sam Woodard, district manager Patty Leonard and store manager Michelle Pfeifer.