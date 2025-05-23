May 23, 2025
Shaw Local
Cortland Casey’s donates lottery reward money to local charities

Cortland Casey’s donates $5K each to local veterans fund, food pantry

By Kelsey Rettke
Casey’s General Store staff, including Regional Director Sam Woodard, District Manager Patty Leonard, and Store Manager Michelle Pfeifer, along with DeKalb veteran Jerry Smith, co-chair of the DeKalb County Veterans Recognition Fund; Paul Jerde, DeKalb County Community Foundation board member and foundation Executive Director Dan Templin, pose for a photo on May 16, 2025, after Casey's donated $5,000 to the veterans charitable fund. The money came from the store's winnings after a $349 million Illinois Mega Millions Lottery ticket was sold at the store on March 25, 2025, in Cortland. (Photo provided by Michael Embrey)

CORTLAND – Casey’s General Store in Cortland is spreading some goodwill to a veterans charity and DeKalb food pantry after a winning $349 million lottery ticket was purchased at the store.

The winner of the Illinois Mega Millions jackpot claimed the March 25 ticket in April, more than a month after it was pulled at Casey’s, 70 S. Somonauk Road.

Although the winner has remained anonymous, staff at the Cortland gas station decided to use some of the $500,000 it received for selling the ticket toward a good cause.

Casey’s recently donated $5,000 to DeKalb School District 428‘s Barb Food Mart and another $5,000 to the DeKalb County Veterans Recognition Fund.

The veterans fund is a charity through the DeKalb County Community Foundation that helps maintain local veterans memorials and historic sites to honor those who’ve served.

Barb Food Mart is a pantry that provides food and other items to District 428 families in need.

Casey’s staff presented the funds to the two recipients May 16, according to a news release.

Casey’s representatives included regional director Sam Woodard, district manager Patty Leonard and store manager Michelle Pfeifer.

