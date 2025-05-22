DeKalb Park Board seats new members

Michelle Foster, Tia Andersom and Dean Bourdages (left to right) are sworn in as commissioners at the May 15, 2025 meeting of the DeKalb Park District Board of Commissioners. (Provided By DeKalb Park District)

DeKALB – DeKalb Park Board of Commissioners this month added three new members, swearing in Dean Bourdages, Tia Anderson, and Michelle Foster.

The new commissioners won election in April, beating out two incumbents, Dag Grada and Doug Eaton, for the seats.

Also at the meeting, those in leadership positions underwent reorganization, with the election of board officers.

In an unanimous decision on all positions, David Castro was selected as the new Board President, Brian Tobin as vice president and Tia Anderson as treasurer. DeKalb Park District Superintendent of Finance and Administration Jenny Schneider will serve as the Board Secretary.

“I want to express my deep gratitude to all three departing commissioners, Gail A. Krmenec, Doug Eaton, and Dag Grada,” new Park Board President David Castro said in a statement. “All three combined their passion for a better DeKalb through their time, energy, and effort as Commissioners and community volunteers. At the same time, we are excited to welcome new Commissioners Michelle Foster, Tia Anderson, and Dean Bourdages. I am confident that we will continue a vibrant culture of collaboration with the Park District staff and the community at large to make DeKalb even better.”

The DeKalb Park Board of Commissioners includes five elected members who serve unsalaried four-year terms, according to a news release.

The change in the board marks the end of Dag Grada’s role as Park Board President and his ten years on the Park Board. Gail A. Krmenec is also ending her six years serving on the Board.

“Serving the DeKalb community as a DeKalb Park District Commissioner has been gratifying,” Gail A. Krmenec said in a statement. “I am pleased that we have established professional leadership for the District, completed the plans and financing for the pool renovation, and upgraded the golf courses to a higher standard. There are many more accomplishments of note, but I won’t list them all. Thank you to all park district staff and former and current Commissioners with whom I’ve served in making ours a park district of which to be proud.”