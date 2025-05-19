New Hopkins Pool plans head to DeKalb city officials for review

Hopkins Pool sits empty Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, awaiting demolition so construction can begin on a new pool set to open in 2026. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District is asking the city for permission to build a new $14 million public swimming pool that could be open by this time next year, documents show.

The public will get a chance to weigh in on the plans at Monday’s DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, set for 6 p.m. in the downstairs Yusunas Room at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. Although the park district owns the land, the district requires a special use permit from the city of DeKalb to construct the pool.

Included in the park district’s request is a new zero-depth entry pool with six swim lanes, multiple slides and an adjacent spray pad for children, documents show.

The district also is asking for city permission to build an 8-foot black chain-link fence that would go around the perimeter of the pool. The height is the same height as the previous fence, according to the city.

According to the park district, the new Hopkins Pool will include a zero-depth entry leisure pool with six 25-yard lap lanes; a new spray ground; four new water slides; a new outdoor pool area entrance; a new concessions building and seating areas; a new lifeguard office and first aid building; new infrastructure for the pool, including water mains, piping, electrical and sanitation work; and new furniture and renovations to the existing locker room. The new aquatics facility will have a separate splash pad area instead of a traditional kiddie pool, plans show.

Hopkins Park Pool visitors during the 2022 pool season. (Photo provided by the DeKalb Park District )

The DeKalb City Council also would need to approve the permit request before work can proceed. The old pool was demolished in November and will remain closed for the summer. Park district officials have said construction could be complete with a reopening planned for June 2026.

The old Hopkins Pool was built in 1974, and the land has been used for a public pool dating back to the 1930s, according to the park district. Officials have said a new pool was needed because of aging infrastructure and a new pool would be more cost effective than renovating the existing facilities.

Demolition continues at Hopkins Pool Tuesday, December 10, 2024, in preparation for construction of a new pool set to open in 2026 at Hopkins Park in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

With the Sycamore pool also closed permanently, it’s the second summer in a row DeKalb-area residents won’t have a major pool to go swim in during the warm months. The nearest public pool available is Chamberlain Park Pool in Genoa, operated by the Genoa Township Park District. Tentative opening day is May 29, and final day is Aug. 10, according to the district website. Chamberlain Pool offers swimming rates for Genoa residents and nonresidents.

The city of DeKalb received a letter in support of the DeKalb pool plans from Mason Properties, a real estate and residential development company that owns the shopping center on Sycamore Road across from Hopkins Pool, 1403 Sycamore Road, documents show.

According to the park district, this year’s Fourth of July festivities will proceed as planned, although the north parking lot will be closed for construction.