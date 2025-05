DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Teens in ninth through 12th grade can study for finals during study sessions held at the DeKalb Public Library.

The sessions will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 20, 21 and 22 in the library’s Teen Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can study for finals in a comfortable setting. Table games, video games and television will be unavailable. Snacks will be provided. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.