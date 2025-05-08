Iditarod takes over Lincoln Elementary School in DeKalb

Tracy Beling, (right) a reading specialist at Lincoln Elementary School, talks as Christal Egel, a media center assistant, looks on Friday, March 21, 2025, at the school in DeKalb, about their experience at a winter educators conference in Alaska where they learned about the Iditarod dog sled race held annually there. The two educators were able to bring back what they learned to set up curriculum related to the race. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – If you’ve ever walked the hallways at Lincoln Elementary School in DeKalb, you may have noticed a buzz among students, faculty and staff about the Iditarod.

The excitement is due to the efforts of two of DeKalb School District 428‘s own, Christal Egel and Tracy Beling.

Egel, a media center assistant, and Beling, a reading specialist, recently returned from a winter educators conference in Anchorage, Alaska. They said they took in all they could learn about Iditarod in hopes of bringing “the last great race” to life for students in their classroom and during library time.

“It’s a race that takes place in Alaska,” Egel said. “The official restart is in Willow, and it’s 1,049 miles. They started it about 53 years ago to bring attention to dog sleds and their use in that area.”

The trip, which took place Feb. 25 to March 1, was meant to help equip educators with creative and effective lessons for students that will help students reach set learning standards. Students got to enjoy specialized library time to learn about the race and even interact with dogs at school.

Lincoln Elementary School students learn about the Alaskan Iditarod in March, part of special programming coordinated by teachers who saw the race in person at a conference in Anchorage, Alaska. Students enjoyed specialized library time and got to interact with dogs as part of the lessons. (Photo provided by Rita Elliott)

In January, the school board backed a $4,520 payment to the district for the two educators to attend the Iditarod Educators Conference, school board documents show.

Beling said she’s glad she went on the trip.

“When we learned about the conference and the fact that we’d get to be there with other teachers who already implemented a lot of it, we were excited at the chance to just hear from people who are already doing it at a much higher level and be able to get their ideas and learn how they’re doing it, as well,” Beling said.

Egel said she was happy to have Beling join her for the trip.

“She loves animals,” Egel said. “She loves dogs. She has a lot of dogs and became my partner in crime in promoting it in our schools. She was like my sounding board.”

Among the highlights of the trip was when Egel and Beling caught sight of a pack of dogs during the ceremonial start to Iditarod in downtown Anchorage.

Egel said it made for a must-see moment.

“You can’t be up there and not see the ceremonial start,” Egel said. “It’s the closest you’re going to get, unless you go to the actual start or finish of the race.”

Christy Egel and Tracy Beling, educators at Lincoln Elementary School in DeKalb, pose for a photo at a conference in Anchorage, Alaska, that featured the 2025 Iditarod sled dog race. (Photo provided by Rita Elliott)

Beling shared that sentiment.

“Because we’re there for the conference, we got to be in with all the dogs and the mushers before the ceremonial start,” Beling said. “They have it all roped off, and we were able to be in, go around and talk to all the dogs, and met several dogs when we went to the Iditarod headquarters because they were doing vet checks.”

Egel said she’s gone on an Iditarod in the past.

She said she knew that attending this conference would make for a good learning experience for students at Lincoln Elementary.

“You can have a base knowledge, but if you don’t have the experience, you don’t have the connection,” Egel said. “I feel like I’m better able to do that now because I know what I’m talking about. Not just somebody that is talking about it. I’ve done it. I took videos to show the students, and we took tons of pictures to show them.”

Egel recounted what it was like seeking out the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals group during their trip.

“We sought them out when we were there to make sure that we understand what their point of view is, and that is something that I present when I’m covering the Iditarod,” Egel said. “Because I never want to just have one side of the story. So, when I talked to the kids about this race, I will let them know that there are people that don’t agree with this race, and here are reasons why. You can make up your own mind.”

Lincoln Elementary School students learn about the Alaskan Iditarod in March, part of special programming coordinated by teachers who saw the race in person at a conference in Anchorage, Alaska. Students enjoyed specialized library time and got to interact with dogs as part of the lessons. (Photo provided by Rita Elliott)

Beling gave credit to the school board for supporting their attendance at the conference.

“I probably got more out of this conference than I have most other conferences I’ve been to,” Beling said. “I would say it’s one of the most amazing experiences of my life, and I am so appreciative of our district school board for hearing and supporting us. ... But again, it’s one of those things where you’re taking knowledge and then you put it with the experience, and now I feel so much more confident teaching what I’m teaching.”