Visas reinstated for all 5 NIU international students, university says

Northern Illinois University, large red NIU sign outside the Holmes Student Center in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The visas of five Northern Illinois University international students that were revoked by the federal government weeks ago have been reinstated, a university spokesperson said Tuesday.

NIU spokesperson Jami Kunzer provided the update to Shaw Local News Network about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. It’s been about 20 days since news came to light that visas for international students across Illinois were terminated.

“The visas of five NIU international students that were revoked earlier this month have now been reinstated,” Kunzer said Tuesday. “Out of respect for privacy, the university will not be releasing any identifying information about those affected.”

It’s the latest is a slew of actions targeting students from other countries studying in the country legally.

On Friday, The Associated Press reported that federal immigration agents were reversing the termination of legal status for international students across the country. Multiple lawsuits were filed against the federal government on behalf of students living and studying in the country legally with visas.

It’s still not known why the NIU students lost their legal visa status. NIU again on Tuesday declined to say whether the U.S. government gave the university a reason for the visa revocations. Officials have so far been tight-lipped about the visa actions, citing a desire to protect student privacy.

Some in the DeKalb community have rallied locally to oppose federal actions targeting people from other countries. A week ago, demonstrators on campus were joined by U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, and Cortland Mayor Mark Pietrowski, both Democrats, to support international students, faculty and staff. Pietrowski also works at NIU. Many in attendance at the anti-Trump rally on April 23 decried what they argued was a lack of due process.

President Donald Trump’s plans to crack down on immigration and take punitive measures against higher education institutions in his first 100 days in office have faced similar public scrutiny. Trump officials have claimed some students violated visa rules or threatened national security. Those opposed have argued that the government abruptly revoked visas with little evidence to support allegations against students.

On Tuesday, Kunzer also said NIU “remains steadfast in its support of international students and scholars ... during this stressful time.”

Kunzer directed international students and others from the NIU community to local resources the university has made available, including a March 30 statement from NIU’s Office of the Executive Vice President and Provost.

“We recognize that this is a stressful time for international students, faculty and staff at universities across the nation who hold foreign visas,” a joint March statement from NIU administrators Barbara Gonzalez and Stephanie Brown reads. “You are valued members of our community, and we want to assure you that NIU is committed to supporting you.”

Gonzalez is vice president for faculty affairs and interim associate vice president for international affairs. Brown is director of international student and scholar services.

The letter urges those in the NIU community with visas to carry their status documents with them at all times, monitor their personal and NIU email accounts regularly, and know their rights and what to do if they are notified their visa has been revoked.

“Based on our current understanding, most visa revocation notices are being sent directly to the visa holder by the embassy where the visa was obtained,” the guidance states.

NIU’s guidance for international students also encourages anyone with a threatened visa status to seek immigration legal counsel. The letter also provides links to resources including the university’s International Student and Scholar Services. The NIU office helps international students, employees and their families settle into life in the U.S. and offers visa assistance.

“We care about you, value your contributions to NIU and are here to support you‚” Gonzalez and Brown’s statement reads.

This story was updated at 4:45 p.m. on April 29, 2025. Further updates could occur.