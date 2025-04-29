Kingston pig farm fire under investigation

Genoa-Kingston Fire Station 2 in Kingston, IL on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

KINGSTON – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire reported in multiple buildings at a pig farm in rural Kingston Tuesday.

Almost two dozen northern Illinois agencies responded to a structure fire that raged for multiple hours in the early morning hours Tuesday, according to a news release from the Genoa-Kingston Fire Protection District.

When firefighters arrived about midnight, they saw heavy flames and smoke from multiple hog confinement buildings on the south and east ends of the property.

Crews worked for three hours to get the fire under control, using about 85,000 gallons of water, authorities said.

First responders remained at the rural farm in the 31000 block of Annie Glidden Road for more than six hours.

No injuries to first responders or residents were reported. Authorities did not say whether any animals were injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews from DeKalb County dispatch, Kirkland, Sycamore, DeKalb, Hampshire, Burlington, Maple Park, Marengo, Cortland, Malta, Pingree Grove, Belvidere, Cherry Valley, Waterman, Monroe Center, Huntley, Elgin, South Elgin and Rutland Dungee assisted.