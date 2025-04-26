Genoa Days scholarship finalists announced

The 2025 Genoa Days King & Queen Royal Scholarship Competition Finalists (from left): Christopher Rodas-Munoz, John Swineheart, Nora Foss, Hayden Hodgson, Brooklyn Ristau, Peyton Meyer, Rowan Ellis and Charlie Hansen. Also in the competition but not pictured, Abby Fellows and Nevyn Wallace. (Photo provided by Krissy Johnson)

GENOA – Ten Genoa-Kingston High School seniors are facing off in this year’s Genoa Days King and Queen Royal Scholarship Competition, with the winner expected to be announced May 28.

Genoa Days is early this year, and will run from May 28 through May 31. The annual family-friendly event features a carnival, food vendors, an arts and crafts show, parade and more.

The scholarship competition is hosted by the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce.

Finalists include: Christopher Rodas-Munoz, John Swineheart, Nora Foss, Hayden Hodgson, Brooklyn Ristau, Peyton Meyer, Rowan Ellis and Charlie Hansen, Abby Fellows and Nevyn Wallace.

The scholarship finalists will have a private interview and a public interview on the Main Stage on the first night of Genoa Days at 8 p.m. May 28. The winners will be crowned immediately after.

Visit the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce website for more information.