Genoa-Kingston soccer wins 10th straight: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 8, North Boone 0: At Poplar Grove, Ayva Hernandez and Ally Poegel scored twice.

Lucy Foss, Jaida Modesto, Jaquey Flores and Miranda Flores scored for the Cogs.

Mendota 3, Indian Creek 1: At Mendota, Eliza Tatro scored the lone goal for the Timberwolves.

Baseball

DeKalb 5, Waubonsie Valley 2: At DeKalb, Brodie Farrell struck out seven in six innings for the win. Farrell allowed four hits and two runs, one earned. He walked four.

Nik Nelson had a pair of hits for DeKalb.

Rockford Lutheran 9, Genoa-Kingston 5: At Rockford, the Cogs scored all five of their runs in the fourth, but a four-run sixth powered the Crusaders to the win.

Blake Ides was 3 for 4 in the loss. Owen Zaccard and Jack Peterson each had two hits.

Serena 11, Indian Creek 0: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves committed five errors in the loss.

No. 9 hitter Dylan Carey had the lone hit for IC.

Newark 10, Hinckley-Big Rock 2: At Hinckley, the Royals scored two in the first to take the lead but couldn’t score again.

Skyler Janeski pitched four innings, allowing three hits, three walks and striking out five. He allowed five runs, none of which were earned.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 8, Kaneland 1: At Sycamore, the Spartans picked up the Interstate 8 victory.

Luke Curtis at No. 2 and James McConkie at No. 6 each won 6-0, 6-0.

Girls track

GKHS Open: At Genoa, Genoa-Kingston finished with 151 points to win the five-team meet.

The 4x100 relay team of Ava Hardy, Jessie Fredrickson, Presley Meyer and Natasha Bianchi won in a school-record 49.55 seconds.

Fredrickson won the 100 in 13.1 with Hardy third (13.4), Presley Meyer fourth (13.51), Haley Oranger fifth (13.69) and Faith Johnson sixth (13.83).

Carsyn Bade won the 400 in a personal-best 1:11.7, with teammate Delilah Chavez-MacMullen second in 1:13.88.

Bianchi was second in the 100 hurdles (17.72) and won the long jump (5.02).

Reagan Creadon won the shot with a personal-best toss of 9.54 meters. Grace Frederick won the discus, going a personal best 30.17.

Zoey Peterson won the triple jump, clearing 8.54 to top teammate Mae Walczak, who set a personal record with a leap of 7.54.

Waubonsie Valley Triangular: At Aurora, DeKalb (80) beat Naperville Central (50) and Waubonsie Valley (37).

Amaya Kemp won the 100 (12.55, PR) and the 200 (26.49, PR) for the Barbs. Alexandra Schwantes (5:33.99) won the 1,600, and Angel Goode won the 300 hurdles (53.08).

Brenna Kyler, Tawonna Keith, Kezaria Mitchell and Kemp won the 4x100 (51.87). Kemp, Kyler, Sydney Myles and Keith won the 4x200 (1:51.32).

Angela Gary won the shot put (10.35) and discus (35.27, PR). Myles cleared 1.52 to claim the high jump. Me’She Eubanks won the long jump (4.62), and Mitchell won the triple jump (9.59).

Kaneland vs. Sycamore dual: At Maple Park, team results were not available.

For Kaneland, Ellie Olp (13.28) and Payton Burnett (13.74) each set personal records to go 1-2 in the 100. Chloe Parker won the 200 (28.37), Audrey Walker won the 1,600 (6:14.53, PR), and Danielle Bower won the 3,200 (13:14.93).

Olp, Peyton Haywood, Amani Meeks and Payton Burnett won the 4x100 (53.34). Brooke Pfeiffer, Ashley Garshorn, Maggie Neville and Emma Gatz won the 4x400 (4:49.54).

Meeks cleared 5.02 to win the long jump. Katherine Homco 9.58 to win the triple.

For Sycamore, Alyssa Stacy (1:03.22) and Layla Janisch (1:04.44) went 1-2 in the 400, each setting a PR. Bronwyn Butler won the 800 (2:48.49), and Taylor Olson won the 100 hurdles (19.36)

Janisch, Layna Berry, Maya Rivera and Olivia Hall won the 4x800 (11:39.22). Kennah Butler won the shot put in 10.64. Krista Cobb cleared 30.37 to win the discus.

Indian Creek meet: At Waterman, IC finished second at the seven-team meet with 54 points.

Ally Keilman won the 300 with a personal-best 51.61. Macy Davis set a PR to win the discus (29.87)

Boys track

Kaneland vs. Sycamore dual: At Maple Park, team results were not available.

For Sycamore, Aidan Wyzard won the 200 in a personal-best 22.05, beating teammate Dylan Hodges, who also set a PR (22.45). Devin Karda won the 400 (52.22) and Daniel Ruiz the 800 (2:26.35, personal record).

Vasilios Arhos, Hodges, Crewe Bartelt and Wyzard won the 4x100 (42.97). Dylan Berske, Mason Hamel, Dylan Curtis and Michael Calligan won the 4x200 (1:44.37). Nate Clark, Jack Daskal, Eliu Molina and Josh Miller triumphed in the 4x400 (3:45.25).

Will Rosenow (15.54), Dylan Weides (13.95, PR) and Collin Hughes (12.7) went 1-2-3 in the shot put. Wyzard cleared 6.87 to win the long jump. Hodges (13.05) and Bartelt (12.33, PR) went 1-2 in the triple jump.

For Kaneland, Brady Avresa won the 100 (11.44, PR), Gavin Schnurstein captured the 1,600 (4:50.29, PR), and Jack Nevenhoven won the 3,200 (11:31.7). Luke Gadomski won the 110 hurdles (15.3) and the 300 hurdles (41.49).

Nolan Reuitmann, Nathan Kowalczyk, Sean Meagher and Gianni Middona won the 4x800 in 9:22.2. Riley Adams went a personal-best 46.81 to win the discus.

GKHS Open: At Genoa, Genoa-Kingston put up 134 points to finish first.

Michael Schmidt (11.64) and Brandon Wolcott (11.66, a personal record) went 1-2 in the 100 for the Cogs. Wolcott also won the 200 with a season-best 23.85. Gabriel Pena won the 800 in 2:17.6, and Tyler Guptail won the 110 hurdles in 21.64.

Kenneth Combs was first in the triple jump (10.79), and Isaiah Moreno-Hayes set a personal record in the pole vault for the win (2.62).

Indian Creek meet: At Waterman, the Timberwolves won the six-team meet with 89 points.

Cayden Gaston, Liam Forde, Jason Brewer and Parker Murry won the 4x100 in 46.07. Gaston, Liam Forde, Brewer and Murry won the 4x200 in 1:39.75. Wyatt Gletty cleared 14.02 to win the shot put with a PR. Isaac Willias won the discus (45.9). Murry won the high jump (1.8) and the triple jump (12.21). Brewer cleared 5.64 to win the long jump.

DeKalb triangular: At DeKalb, the Barbs rolled to the win with 103 points against Waubonsive Valley (42) and Naperville Central (25).

Braylen Anderson won the 100 in 10.91, leading nine Barbs in the top 10. Anderson also won the 200 (22.49) as DeKalb had nine of the top 13 finishers. Jacob Barraza won the 400 (51.57, PR). Nathan Tumminaro won the 1,600 (4:43.23), and Andy Duran prevailed in the 3,200 (10:55.14, PR).

Adam Allen set season bests to win the 110 hurdles (15.69) and 300 (43.19). Karl Bell, Ayden Copeland, Jayden Maldonado and Braylen Anderson won the 4x100. Maldonado, LeBron Carrington, Ricai Nellums and Jayden Rogers won the 4x200 (1:34.41).

Jason Goode won the shot put (12.98, PR), Mickele Blair won the high jump (1.82, PR), and Jackson Pfaff was first in the pole vault (4.11).

In the triple jump, Ricai Nellums (13.19), Allen (13.05) and Goode (12.8) all set PRs to go 1-2-3 in the triple jump.

Softball

Stillman Valley 19, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Stillman Valley, Lily Provost had both G-K hits in the four-inning loss.